Offense Takes Final Scrimmage

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers took the field for the last scrimmage of the fall on Thursday. With camp winding down to its last few hours, the Missouri offense was able to close out the three weeks of preseason action with a victory in the final scrimmage and their first scrimmage win of the fall. The defense, however, was named winners of the camp, based on having more wins overall.

On Thursday, the Tiger passing attack was strong, completing 78% of their passes while throwing for 362 yards and three touchdowns. James Franklin was 9/12 on day throwing 82 yards, including one touchdown.

"I thought overall it was good work," said Gary Pinkel. "I think we had 12 players out who didn't get to scrimmage - five starters on defense and three starters on offense - so you kind of have to filter all that in and out of there. But, I thought we got real good work from people we wanted to get work. We're excited camp is over and we'll wake up Saturday morning and that's when we'll start the Miami (Ohio) week for us. We're excited about that, playing in a game and getting into game mode."

"I got a lot of that (game experience) last year - I know it's not the same as starting - but I think it helped out a lot. Coming into this first game as a starter, I think the biggest thing is treating it like every other game. In the games last year, I was prepared to go out there and compete, I just wasn't the starter. I think the difference now is I'll just go out there and start it off - it's the same as last year (preparation-wise)," said James Franklin.