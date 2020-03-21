Office of Administration says Truman Building employee is COVID-19 positive

JEFFERSON CITY – A person at the Truman Building has tested positive for COVID-19.

Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman sent out an email Friday afternoon to all Truman Building employees. Steelman said the person was last in suite 720 on March 13.

Steelman added they have closed the suite for cleaning and all team members assigned to that suite are working remotely or on leave.

The Cole County Health Department will reach out to employees who may have come into potential contact with the person.