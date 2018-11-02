Office of Civil Rights releases educational video in Spanish

JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released a video to educate the Hispanic community on what services the OCR provides and how they're protected under federal law.

The OCR enforces three different types of Federal Laws:

Protecting the privacy and security of health information (HIPAA)

Prohibiting discrimination based on race, national origin, age, sex, or disability

Protecting conscience and religious freedom

The Conscience and Religious Freedom Division was launched in January 2018. It helps protect healthcare providers, patients, and many others and it helps them know and understand their responsibilities. The Director of the OCR, Roger Severino said these are "fundamental, natural human rights." They are protected under the 1st Amendment and the laws are protected at the federal, state and local levels.

The original video was released this summer in July in English. The OCR decided to release the video in Spanish for the Hispanic Community for one specific reason: it ensures diversity in healthcare and a better understanding of their first freedoms.