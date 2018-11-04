Officer Charged in Killing of Other Officer

CRYSTAL CITY - Normandy police are mourning the death of a 26-year-old colleague, Amanda Cates, who was found shot to death about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the home she shared with an officer from another department. Cates was a four-year veteran of the Normandy Police Department. Her 37-year-old boyfriend, Robert Brooks, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Brooks is an officer with the Calverton Park Police Department. His bond is $250,000. Normandy and Calverton Park are in north St. Louis County.