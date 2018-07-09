Officer Charged With Murder

HILLSBORO (AP) - Jury selection begins today in the trial of a St. Louis-area police officer accused of killing his live-in girlfriend -- a Normandy Middle School resource police officer. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Brooks is a former officer for Calverton Park in north St. Louis County. He is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing 26-year-old Amanda Cates last year. If convicted, Brooks faces life in prison with no chance of parole. The trial is expected to last about a week.