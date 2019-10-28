Officer discharges Taser on partner while arresting suspect

COLUMBIA - During an attempt to take a suspect into custody a Columbia Police Officer misfired his Taser and hit his partner.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when two officers responded to a disturbance call at Moser's Foods on Keene Street .

The officers attempted to take a person into custody who was actively resisting arrest.

During the attempt, one officer discharged his Taser and a probe went into the second officer, who did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect, Manuel Secundion-Barrera, 32, of Columbia, was charged with assault in the fourth degree, trespass in the first degree and resisting arrest.