Officer discharges Taser on partner while arresting suspect
COLUMBIA - During an attempt to take a suspect into custody a Columbia Police Officer misfired his Taser and hit his partner.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening when two officers responded to a disturbance call at Moser's Foods on Keene Street.
The officers attempted to take a person into custody who was actively resisting arrest.
During the attempt, one officer discharged his Taser and a probe went into the second officer, who did not suffer any injuries.
The suspect, Manuel Secundion-Barrera, 32, of Columbia, was charged with assault in the fourth degree, trespass in the first degree and resisting arrest.
More News
Grid
List
BOONVILLE - Time is running out to go pick your pumpkins for the rest of the Fall season! Local pumpkin... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two new family oriented businesses in Columbia hope to bring new flavors to the community. Paleteria El... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, and members of a special blue ribbon panel on the Missouri Hyperloop... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patient safety at Missouri's only abortion clinic is the point of contention at a state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Market data by Statista shows the number of women in gaming is steadily rising. In 2006, female gamers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia delegation recently returned from a week-long trip to Columbia's Japanese sister city, Hakusan City. Among... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - During an attempt to take a suspect into custody a Columbia Police Officer misfired his Taser and hit... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Flooding along the Missouri River has stretched on for seven months in places and could endure... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A cut CenturyLink fiber caused a potential 911 service disruption Monday, according to Boone County Joint Communications.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Joseph Elledge has officially been charged with child abuse while police continue to investigative the disappearance of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Adults who did not receive a high school diploma will now have the opportunity. The MERS Goodwill... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missouri Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin stopped by Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino to talk about the Tigers upcoming... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The first snowflakes of the season may arrive in mid-Missouri this week. There are many factors to consider... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — eSports is experiencing a season of unprecedented growth. Some experts predict it will exceed a global market value... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Neighbors said they are shocked after a missing Columbia woman's husband, Joseph Elledge, was arrested for abuse or... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Tuesday marks the first day candidates can file a petition to run for Ward 1 or Ward 5... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Paws 4 A Cause hosted a Howloween Trick and Treat Spectacular at Stephen’s Lake Park on Sunday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Boone County's prescription drug take back event collected 853 pounds of medication over the weekend, the fourth largest... More >>
in