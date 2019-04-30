Officer hurt while being dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop
MEXICO - A Mexico police officer was dragged two blocks when a suspect he was trying to remove from a car drove away.
It started when officers pulled over a vehicle and discovered the driver, a 21-year-old man, had a warrant out for his arrest in Audrain County.
When police tried to take the man into custody, he drove away with one officer still partially in the vehicle. While the officer was being dragged his gun went off. He then fell from the car and the suspect sped off.
The Audrain County Sheriff's Office was not able to locate the suspect or the vehicle.
The injured officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed bill would not let any local ordinances overstep state law concerning agriculture. Senator Mike... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Watlow, an industrial heater manufacturer, announced Monday it will layoff 41 workers at their Columbia plant. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill could prohibit county assessors from inspecting certain agriculture facilities. House Bill 951 says the... More >>
in
FULTON - People lined up outside the Fulton Soup Kitchen Monday for its first free lunch. President Katherine Bader... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – An MU student leader is advocating for the installation of the life-saving Naloxone in resident halls on Missouri’s... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The "Missouri One Start" Program is aimed to make Missouri's job training resources easier for employees and... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH – Cities across the state of Missouri are getting ready for medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than two dozen firefighters rescued a woman from a cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park on Monday. The... More >>
in
MEXICO - A Mexico police officer was dragged two blocks when a suspect he was trying to remove from a... More >>
in
LADUE (AP) — An attorney for a suburban St. Louis police officer who shot and wounded a suspected shoplifter says... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -MU engineering students say a transportation plan they've worked on would make mass transit easier for students. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill before the Missouri House of Representatives on Monday could eliminate the death sentence as a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill would allow law enforcement to pull over drivers solely for seatbelt violations. H.B.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri Football coach Gary Pinkel joined Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino Sunday night. Pinkel sat down with Gervino... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Panic, tears and frantic phone calls followed an announcement by the captain of SkyWest flight 5228 that something... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a seminar on electric bicycles Sunday afternoon at the Activity and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of volunteers from 11 churches came together Sunday morning to serve the community . Mission... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Family members and a support group met in Peace Park Sunday to gather signatures for a petition to... More >>
in