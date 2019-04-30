Officer hurt while being dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop

MEXICO - A Mexico police officer was dragged two blocks when a suspect he was trying to remove from a car drove away.

It started when officers pulled over a vehicle and discovered the driver, a 21-year-old man, had a warrant out for his arrest in Audrain County.

When police tried to take the man into custody, he drove away with one officer still partially in the vehicle. While the officer was being dragged his gun went off. He then fell from the car and the suspect sped off.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office was not able to locate the suspect or the vehicle.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.