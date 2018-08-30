Officer injured after police chase leads to crash

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) - A police officer and four other people are recovering from injuries in Maryland Heights after a police chase ended in a crash.

A car struck an officer outside of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and fled the scene, leading to police pursuit. The officer did not require medical attention.

According to police, the suspect’s car struck a police SUV and five other vehicles in traffic after a “Super Jam” concert. The suspect was then taken into custody.

The officer in the police SUV was taken to the hospital with a neck injury, and four others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.