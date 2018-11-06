Officer Injured in Assault

AP-MO--OfficerAssaulted 11-02 0090 AP-MO--Officer Assaulted Officer injured in assault HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) -- A suburban St. Louis police officer is in serious condition after being assaulted. Hazelwood police are searching for the suspect who assaulted officer Brian Hale just before midnight after a routine traffic stop. The driver took off in a pickup truck that was later found in St. Louis. Police say the man should be considered dangerous. Hale is an eleven-year veteran of the Hazelwood department. (KSDK-TV) (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-02-05 0842EST