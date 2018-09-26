Officer injured while pursuing suspect who pulled gun

JEFFERSON CITY - A police officer hurt his leg while trying to stop a man he caught breaking into a trailer, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. The suspect pulled a gun on the officer during a foot chase, a press release said.

The officer was patrolling a construction area at the new Capital City High School and noticed the suspect trying to burglarize a trailer, the department said. The officer was in pursuit when the man showed the gun.

Police said the officer's non-life threatening injury was "due to the active construction site." When the officer was hurt, the man was able to get away, the press release said.

The department is asking for the public's help finding the suspect. There is no picture available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JCPD at (573) 634-6400 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 659-8477.