Officer Refuses Requests

Source: The Associated Press

AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0244Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press UNION, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri man convicted of charges in the death of a state trooper is scheduled to be sentenced today. Massigh (mah-SY') Stallmann of High Ridge was convicted of 10 felony counts in the April 2005 death of Missouri trooper Ralph Tatoian (tuh-TOY'-an) on I-44 near Pacific. Tatoian died in a crash while on his way to search for Stallmann, who was the object of a manhunt. (Dave Keiser, KSDK-TV) KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A hearing is set today for a Kansas City police officer involved in a traffic stop of a pregnant woman in February 2006. Officer Kevin Schnell is one of two officers who stopped 32-year-old Sofia Salva and refused her request that she go to the hospital for treatment of bleeding. She miscarried the next day. (Jim Cunningham, KCMO) JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- A pro-marijuana group in Joplin wants the city to impose lower penalties for people caught with small amounts of pot. Currently, those arrested and convicted of possessing marijuana or paraphernalia in Joplin are subject to a $500 fine and/or up to 100 days in jail. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Junior Football League honors fallen police officer Norvelle Brown. Brown was killed in St. Louis by a 15-year-old boy he had stopped last month. The league says it will honor Brown tonight at a ceremony that will be attended by Brown's mother, Allie Brown. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-24-07 0756CDT