Officer responds to fight, finds himself surrounded by crowd

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri police officer who responded to a fight in a gas station parking lot found himself surrounded by a hostile crowd.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Springfield police were dispatched at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in response to a large group of people fighting in the Fast-N-Friendly parking lot.

Police said the first officer at the scene saw a man run away and chased him, eventually catching up to him and using his Taser on him. They said the officer was trying to take the man into custody when a group of people crowded around the officer in a threatening manner.

Other officers arrived and dispersed the crowd.

The man who ran was arrested for fighting and possessing a weapon, while a woman was arrested for assaulting an officer.