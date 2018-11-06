Officer shoots and critically wounds 15-year-old in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an officer has shot and critically wounded an armed 15-year-old black boy in St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden says gang intervention officers responded just before noon Wednesday when there was a confrontation involving a large group of people. Hayden says a plain-clothed officer got out of an unmarked vehicle and confronted the teen. Hayden says that when the teen turned toward the officer, the officer fired his weapon several times, striking the teen.

The teen was rushed to a hospital in critical and unstable condition. The teen's name wasn't immediately released.

According to KSDK, a weapon was recovered from the scene. The Associated Press says it was a pistol. Chief Hayden said the teen did not fire his weapon. Chief Hayden told reporters on the scene the officers will check if any of the nearby businesses have surveillance video.

The officer involved in the shooting is a 10-year veteran of the department.

KSDK reports in the City of St. Louis, so far in 2018, there have been three officer involved shootings, including this one. In 2017, there were 18 officer involved shootings.