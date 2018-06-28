Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A suspect is dead after being shot and killed by police in St. Louis.

The shooting happened Thursday night near the Mississippi River. The suspect's name has not been released.

Police say the incident began after Port Authority officials reported two suspicious vehicles. After they were stopped, officers learned that an occupant of one of the vehicles had a warrant out for his arrest.

As the officer approached to arrest the man, he allegedly reached for the officer's gun and got it out of the holster. The men struggled and the officer tried to shoot, but the gun misfired.

When the man reached again for the gun, the officer fired again, hitting the man in the side. He died at a hospital.

An internal investigation is under way.