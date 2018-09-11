Officer shoots suspect on Mississippi River bridge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a St. Louis-area police officer shot a female suspect on a Mississippi River bridge.

The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. Thursday on the McKinley Bridge. The woman was taken to a hospital for surgery. Her condition was not immediately known. The Venice, Illinois, officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by the woman's car.

Authorities said the incident began when the woman fled a traffic stop. The officer managed to block in the woman's Ford Mustang on the east end of the bridge and got out of his patrol car with his gun drawn.

The woman allegedly drove off, and part of her car struck the officer.

The officer fired several shots, one striking the suspect in the torso.