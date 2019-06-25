Officer shot and killed in St. Louis County, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KSDK and AP) — A 26-year-old man was charged on Monday in relation to the shooting of a St. Louis County police officer.

According to the Associated Press, Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks faces charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a fire arm and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.

Police Chief John Buchannan said Officer Michael Langsdorf died at the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Buchannan said the shooting happened at the Wellston Food Market near the intersection of Page and Stephen Jones Avenues. Buchannan said the officer was called to the market for a report of a bad check.

Assistant Police Chief Ron Martin said surviellance video showed Langsdorf and Meeks struggling at a counter. Meeks pulled out a gun and shot Langsdorf twice, first in the side of his head and then in the back of the neck, police said.

Martin said police discovered Meeks was charged with several violent and major crimes in North Carolina. Martin said the gun was not marked as stolen.

Buchannan said police would provide more informationn at a press conference Monday morning at 11.

Langsdorf, 40, joined the North County Police Cooperative in April of 2019, according to a press release. He leaves behind two children and a fiancé. Anyone wanting to help Langsdorf's family can visit The BackStoppers website.

A spokesman with the St. Louis Police Officers Association said its union hall would be open for grieving officers. The spokesman said Langsdorf worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before joining the North County Police Cooperative a few months ago.