Officer shot in the arm during St. Louis County arrest

CASTLE POINT (AP) — Authorities say an officer has been shot in the arm while attempting to arrest a man in St. Louis County.

County police said in a news release that officers knocked on the front door of a home Thursday night while attempting to arrest a 28-year-old suspect on a charge of assault with a firearm.

The release says a man then exited a side door and began shooting, hitting the officer at least once in the arm.

The officer who had only worked for the department for a month was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The release said officers didn't return fire, and the man went back into the home.

After an hours-long standoff, the suspect was taken into custody early Friday, along with two women.