Editor's Note Update: As of 9:43 p.m. Thursday, MSHP located the suspect and the BLUE Alert was canceled.

TROY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a BLUE Alert for Troy, Missouri.

According to MSHP, the suspect, identified as 54-year-old white male Thomas Varvera Jr. is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

At around 6:42 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement approached Varvera at 1655 Creech School Road in Troy, Mo.

According to MSHP, the suspect then fired at the approaching law enforcement, striking one officer.

It is unknown what direction the suspect is traveling in or whether he is still armed, but he is believed to be on foot.

A BLUE Alert is issued when a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.