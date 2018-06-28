Officer Sues for his Job
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis police officer who lost his job for medical reasons after injuring his neck during military duty in Iraq files suit to return to the force. David Robertson was dismissed in August after the Police Board ruled the 43-year-old officer was unable to perform his duties. But he claims his cervical injury has healed to the point where he can return to work. The Police Board ruled Robertson's return to work could compromise his own safety. Robertson injured his back and neck in May of 2001 in an on-duty traffic accident, but was back at work within two months. In 2003, Robertson's Army Reserve unit was called up, and he went to Iraq as the operator of a heavy truck. He says the cervical pain returned due to driving over rough terrain.
More News
Grid
List
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in