Officer Suffers Minor Injuries after Shootout

The officer's injury was not serious. The incident began about 7 a.m. in Alton. An officer found men near a Ford Mustang and a Pontiac Grand Prix. Both had been reported stolen. Both cars sped off. The Grand Prix crashed with the driver suffering serious injuries. A passenger was tackled by police. Meanwhile, the Mustang returned. A passenger fired at police, who let go of the suspect and returned fire. Eventually, the Mustang carrying three of the suspects crossed into West Alton, Missouri. Other Alton officers gave chase, and one of them slid into an embankment. The Mustang and its occupants got away.