Officers are searching for a motorcycle driver who ran off the road

MEXICO - A motorcycle driver ran from police after driving off the side of the road in Audrain County Thursday morning, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.

An officer tried to pull over a blue, spray-painted motorcycle on Lakeview Drive but the driver did not stop. The driver drove off the side of the road and fled at the intersection of Elmwood Drive and West Liberty where there was another safety officer.

The driver ran from the scene and got into a short struggle with an officer but eventually got away.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene and officers believe they know who the driver is.

No one was injured during the incident.