Officers' Decision Questioned

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two daughters of a 57-year-old woman killed by Kansas City police are questioning officers' decision to shoot. Police say the officers shot Cheryl Creason outside her home Saturday night because she was walking toward them and would not put down a shotgun she was pointing their way. Both of Creason's daughters believe police could have used other means to subdue their mother, who they say suffered mental illness. They said police told them the shotgun their mother was holding was not loaded. Creason's daughter Kelly Corum tells The Kansas City Star that her mother had become increasingly distraught since her divorce five years ago, and was diagnosed as manic-depressive. She also said Creason was released from a hospital Friday after a nine-day stay and was taken off several medications.