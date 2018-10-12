Officers fatally shoot man with rifle near St. Louis

JENNINGS (AP) - A police chief in suburban St. Louis said two officers fired 25 shots during the fatal shooting of a rifle-wielding man they chased on foot.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in Jennings, less than 5 miles from the site of the fatal Ferguson police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown that sparked weeks of unrest.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said the man shot Thursday was a 42-year-old with a lengthy criminal record but did not release his name. Police say the suspect was black and both officers who fired the shots are white.

Belmar said the man attempted to fire a .22-caliber rifle at officers who were chasing him after the man struck a police car with his vehicle. The chief said the rifle jammed.