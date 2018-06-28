Officers find home damaged by shots fired

COLUMBIA - Officers found a home damaged by gunfire while investigating multiple shots fired reports Sunday.

Columbia Police Department said their preliminary investigation has revealed shots were fired from a vehicle occupied by multiple males outside the home. Some of the shots fired from the vehicle damaged the exterior of a home on the 1400 block of Greensboro Drive, according to police.

One of the men in the vehicle reportedly aimed his gun at the neighbor of the house damaged, CPD said. The neighbor then fired shots at the vehicle forcing it to drive away.

Authorities also discovered multiple cartridge casings in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department or call (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.