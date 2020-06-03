Officers investigate reported home invasion in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a reported home invasion on Aspen Heights Parkway, during which three people apparently broke in and assaulted the people living there.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday, according to police. The victims said the suspects came in with guns, and hit two people with the guns. Police said the suspects included two males and one female, all wearing masks.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477.