Officers Investigate Robbery at Sonic

COLUMBIA - Officers are investigating an early morning robbery possibly involving a hand gun at Sonic on Business Loop 70.

Police say the suspect approached a male employee at the restaurant around 4:50 this morning. Police say he approached the employee from behind and demanded he enter the store and give him money. The suspect never displayed a gun but implied he had one. The suspect fled on foot and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The police say the suspect is a light-skinned black male around six feet, two inches, and is wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.