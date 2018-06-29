Officers Not Charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Three Maplewood police officers will not face federal charges in a violent arrest in 2006, one that was captured on live television. The Department of Justice says the video isn't enough evidence to charge the officers. Authorities say state charges are also unlikely. A letter from the Justice Department to Maplewood's city manager did not announce the fate of a fourth officer, Ray Knight of the St. Louis department, who was also involved in the arrest of Edmon Burns. Burns led police on a chase from Maplewood into St. Louis on January 30th, 2006, then tried to run away. Video showed the officers punching and kicking Burns during the arrest. Civil rights leader the Rev. B.T. Rice calls the decision disappointing.