COLUMBIA - Officers responded to an incident involving a weapon on the 1800 block of Juniper Drive in Columbia, Friday.
According to information obtained by KOMU 8, officers responded to a threat with a weapon call at the 1800 block of Juniper Drive at 7:45 p.m., Friday.
After collecting information, officers went to Dana Incorporated on 2400 Lemone Industrial Boulevard. While at Dana Corp., Boone County Joint Communications sent a report of shots fired back at the 1800 block of Juniper.
Upon arrival back at the 1800 block of Juniper officers found no evidence of shots fired, or property damage. There were also no injuries reported.
Officers were also searching for a red Ford Fusion that was said to have possibly been involved in the incident. However, officers located the car and determined it was not involved.