Officers Route Traffic to Avoid Jams

BOONE COUNTY - Law Enforcement are out as traffic for the National Bikers Roundup kicks into high gear. Columbia Police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies are working to keep the roundup running smoothly. They have check points around the outside of the event and patrols inside.

As the sun beat down and temperatures rose, Boone County Sheriff's Sergeant Micheal Perkins stood at the intersection of Brown School Road, Oakland Gravel Road, and Starke Lane, ready to help any visitors. He spent his day directing traffic, giving directions, and making sure riders wear their helmets because of Missouri helmet laws.

"Most of the people have been wearing helmets," said Perkins, "We ran into a few people who are from states that don't have helmet laws that they leave the event without their helmet on."

Perkins says law enforcement is trying to keep traffic backup on Highway 63 to a minimum. So they set up two traffic loops to reroute traffic off the highway up to Prathersville Road.

"We've not had major issue with traffic everything been flowing pretty well so far," said Perkins, "We haven't seen a real large influx yet, the very first night we had the most traffic coming in."

Visitors agreed with Perkins about the traffic flow.

"Now, the traffic flow is wonderful. I mean me being a truck driver myself, I can't deal with traffic," said Martez Heard, a motorcycle enthusiast from St. Louis. "Since I've been here I haven't even seen any of that, but I'm sure its coming at some point or another it's bound to get here."

Both Heard and Perkins says the event has remained pretty calm so far.

"On the grounds everybody's been real friendly there haven't been any problems with people getting into fights or anything like that," said Perkins.

Officials expect between 35,000 and 50,000 visitors throughout the week's festivities, which end on Sunday.