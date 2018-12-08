Officers seek to block release of ticket scandal records

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of St. Louis police officers is asking a court to keep records of the 2006 World Series ticket scandal private.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge has determined that the records are open under Missouri's Sunshine Law. Officers on Wednesday asked the Missouri Court of Appeals to block the department's release of the records, citing privacy rights.

At issue are dozens of pages of internal affairs records from the police department's investigation of officers who allowed friends and relatives use 2006 World Series tickets confiscated from scalpers.

Eight officers and six supervisors were disciplined.

The officers told the court they are not hiding anything but don't want to set a precedent of giving public access to internal affairs records.