Officers Seized Tickets

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa says he will investigate allegations that high-ranking officers in his department might have used World Series tickets seized from scalpers. Mokwa told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his investigation will look into the use of tickets to other sporting events as well. The department is investigating allegations that eight undercover detectives kept about 30 tickets out of more than 100 that were seized from scalpers. Mokwa said all eight officers accused in the scheme will be questioned a second time. Police sources say the eight officers already gave sworn statements that tickets went to friends and family but not to anyone in the department.