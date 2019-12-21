Official: 2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at municipal building

By: The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. (AP) - City officials say two people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a government facility in North Carolina.

Authorities said they had stabilized the situation.

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said in an email Friday morning that two city employees are dead and two people are injured. He said the wounded have serious but not life-threatening injuries.