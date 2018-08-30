Official: Missouri students find gun on playground

CLAYTON (AP) - Clayton authorities say three kindergartners have found a loaded handgun while playing at a school playground.

A Clayton School District spokesman says the R.M. Captain Elementary School students didn't touch the gun on Tuesday and immediately notified adults. No injuries were reported.

Police say the gun had been reported stolen and they believe someone in an adjacent alley dumped it over the playground fence.

Police tell KSDK-TV they believe the gun was used in a nearby robbery on Sunday night. They say it likely wasn't found until Tuesday because poor weather on Monday kept the students inside.