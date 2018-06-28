Official Pleads Not Guilty to Drug Charges

AP-MO--DeputyMayor-Drugs 01-12 0110 AP-MO--Deputy Mayor-Drugs Kirkwood's deputy mayor pleads not guilty to drug charge CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- The deputy mayor of the St. Louis suburb Kirkwood pleads NOT guilty to drug charges. Thomas Noonan entered the plea this morning. He is charged with two counts of possessing controlled substances and one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance. He remains free on ten-thousand-dollars bond. The 50-year-old Noonan was arrested by undercover detectives in November. He is accused of trying to buy oxycodone, an addictive pain killer available only by prescription. (KSDK-TV, Dave Keiser) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-12-06 1148EST