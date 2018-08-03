Official: Suicide bombing of Afghan Shiite mosque kills 25
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial government official said at least 25 people have been killed and 23 wounded in a suicide bombing inside a Shiite mosque in eastern Afghanistan.
The attacker blew himself up inside a mosque in the eastern Paktia provincial capital of Gardez, said Abdullah Asrat, spokesman for the provincial governor.
The bomber slipped undetected through a side door, said Asrat. The mosque was packed with worshippers attending weekly prayers on Friday, the Muslim sabbath.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has targeted Shiite worshippers in the past. The affiliate has also warned Afghanistan's minority Shiites that their houses of worship would be targeted.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY — A truck carrying U.S. mail crashed on Highway 63 Friday morning, causing traffic delays for about two... More >>
in
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a man charged with a man's brutal killing... More >>
in
FULTON - Police arrested a man early Friday after he allegedly burglarized a home and got caught. According to... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri brewery has apologized and removed artwork depicting a Hindu deity from one of its... More >>
in
(CNN Money) -- The US economy keeps on pumping out jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% and the... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Chinese missionary who had just arrived in Kansas City this week was... More >>
in
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial government official said at least 25 people have been killed and 23 wounded in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Back to school means Missouri's sales tax holiday, but most mid-Missouri cities and counties opt out. Clothing,... More >>
in
MOBERLY - An man was taken into custody late Thursday night after he barricaded himself in a residence. Just... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7,... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Federal prosecutors sentenced a Columbia business owner to three years in federal prison Thursday. 47-year-old Kevin... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of high school teens in Jefferson City sat down with other peers to discuss solutions... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft signed off on three medical marijuana petitions Thursday that will show up... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A new report by a national anti-hunger advocacy group shows Missourians are still struggling to feed themselves.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - In the wake of a fatal car crash, KOMU 8 News set out to examine safety measures... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man from Wentzville with burglary and stealing a vehicle Thursday after authorities connected him to... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A worker at an Arizona immigrant children's shelter has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl... More >>
in
(CNN Money) -- How do you like them apples? Apple just became the first American public company to cross... More >>
in