Official: Taveras was drunk during fatal crash

By: The Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Dominican officials say St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder Oscar Taveras was drunk at the time of his fatal car crash last month.

Tessie Sanchez, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office in the Dominican Republic, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that toxicology reports showed Taveras had a blood-alcohol level five times the legal limit when he lost control of his car Oct. 26 on a highway in Puerto Plata.

She says the 22-year-old Taveras was "legally intoxicated when he crashed."

Taveras was among the majors' top prospects. He hit .239 with three homers and 22 RBIs in 80 games this year.

Taveras' 18-year-old girlfriend was in the car and also died.