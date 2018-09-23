Official: Tornado Hits Hospital in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A tornado has hit Joplin, overturning trucks on highway exits and damaging businesses. Authorities say a tornado has hit a hospital and caused the roofs of two city fire stations to collapse. There are reports of multiple fatalities.

Damage was widespread across the city's south side. John Campbell, operations director for the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed fatalities have been reported, but he did not yet have an exact number or specifics. Phone communications in and out of the city were largely cut off.

Jasper County Emergency Management Director Keith Stammer said a tornado hit the St. John's Regional Medical Center on the city's south side. He said there are multiple reports of injuries from the twister that struck around 6 p.m. Sunday.

There also were broadcast reports of damaged businesses and vehicles overturned on highway. For further coverage from Joplin, The Weather Channel is on location. There are some details from the Joplin newspaper as well.