Officials: 26 cars damaged in fire at condo complex

SAPPINGTON (AP) - Authorities said 26 cars were damaged in a fire at a south St. Louis County condominium complex.

According to Mehlville Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Kent Snelson, the fire began under a covered parking area around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the community of Sappington.

Snelson said that eight to ten cars were destroyed and the others were damaged. The sides of some nearby buildings were damaged due to the heat of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Snelson said lightning from a storm in the area is a possibility.