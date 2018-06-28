Officials arrest Mexico residents after finding methamphetamine

MEXICO — Officials arrested two people Thursday after finding methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia while searching a Mexico home.

The East Central Drug Task Force, the Mexico Public Safety Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Audrain County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on Morris St. in Mexico.

Officials arrested 36-year-old Dennis Ayo of Mexico and 31-year-old Darin Barnes of Mexico for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Boone County warrant for distribution of a controlled substance.

Authorities acted on a tip from the Centralia Police Department about active Boone County warrants for the arrest of both Ayo and Barnes.