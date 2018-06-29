Officials: At Least 185 Killed in Nigeria Attack

BAGA, Nigeria (AP) - Officials say fighting between Nigeria's military and Islamic extremists in a town in the nation's northeast has killed at least 185 people.

Lawan Kole, a local government official in Baga, told Borno state officials on a visit Sunday that the killings started Friday night and went on for hours. Kole told state officials that at least 185 bodies had been buried, and people continued to search for the dead.

Brig. Gen. Austin Edokpaye told officials that the extremists used heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

Edokpaye said extremists used civilians as human shileds during the fighting -- implying that soldiers opened fire in neighborhoods where they knew civilians lived.

Nigeria has faced bloody insurgent attacks from extremists since 2010 in it predominatly Muslim north.