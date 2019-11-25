Officials bust Camden County marijuana grow operation

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Camden County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a drug investigation Friday.

Authorities went to Bollinger Creek Road in the Climax Springs area, where they located a large marijuana grow operation, according to a news release.

Officials found 291 flowering marijuana plants, 140 starter plants and "an amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substance," according to the release.