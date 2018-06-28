Officials Call for Floodwall Upgrade

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri officials are calling on the federal government for money to repair the flood protection system separating St. Louis from the Mississippi River. U.S. Representative Russ Carnahan and St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay held a news conference on the riverfront today. The Democrats say after seeing the devastation of Hurricane Katrina on the Gulf Coast, it's high time to improve St. Louis' flood protection system. They say the Great Flood of 1993 showed what kind of damage a flood can do in the St. Louis region. They say local money was set aside for the project as part of a bond issue two years ago. They want federal funds, but also government permission to begin using the local dollars to begin the work.