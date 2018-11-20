Officials Caution about Potential Fires

COLUMBIA - Temperatures were headed to the high 60s Monday, causing many officials in the central Missouri area to be on the watch for fires.

Gale Blomenkamp, battalion chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District, cautioned residents from burning anything. This is the dry season and the optimal time of year for natural fires in Missouri.

Plants and vegetation are either dead or dormant making them very dry, and a small fire will escalate very quickly. To avoid fires, Blomenkamp suggested being prepared if an outside fire starts and never leaving fires unattended. He stressed the importance of calling 911 right away and using common sense in these weather conditions.