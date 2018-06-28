Officials Close NE Mo. Conservation Area

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) - State officials have closed a conservation area in northeastern Missouri because river levels are expected to climb.

The Department of Conservation says the Ted Shanks Conservation Area will remain closed indefinitely.

The conservation area is about 17 miles south of Hannibal on U.S. 79. It has more than two miles of river bluffs, and borders nearly 9 miles of Mississippi River frontage and almost 5 miles of the Salt River.

The closure includes frog-hunting activities and boat ramps on the Salt and Mississippi rivers.