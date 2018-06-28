Officials Consider Road Improvements Near Battle High School

COLUMBIA - In a city/county joint meeting Thursday, officials discussed changes to a couple of roads leading up to Battle High School.

City Manager Mike Matthes briefly talked about construction of a roundabout on Clark Lane, but put more emphasis on the intersection of Missouri Z and St. Charles Road.

"Many people use the highway and come up Missouri Z and St. Charles," Matthes said. "There are sharp turns."

Therefore, the plan is to push the intersection closer to the highway to make it more of a 90 degree angle. That's not the only change; the city plans to put in a sewer.

"The city will put a sewer in to serve the school trunk line, which means it's built to have capacity to serve the whole area," Matthes said. "It will take a couple years to see all the improvements. The school opens August 2013."

Matthes also gave a separate presentation on tax increment finance (TIF) to get a public discussion going about it, referring it as "the most effective tools available to redevelop," said Matthes. "I think redevelop is the key word there, land in Missouri. It can transform an area where the market can't."

Some potential projects or sites Matthes included in his presentation were:

Ameron

Osco

Infil Affordable Housing

Elm Street Extension

Downtown Gateways

Streetscapes

Flat Branch Creak Reclaim

Storm water projects throughout Columbia

To find out more information on the meeting, visit the city's website.