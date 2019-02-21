Officials investigate multiple possible arson cases in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - The state fire marshal is investigating multiple potential cases of arson after officials found bales of hay and mailboxes on fire this week.
On Tuesday, the Mid-County Fire Department and the Camden County Sheriff's Office responded to bales of hay on fire inside a barn on Jeffries Road.
Officials also found mail had been set on fire inside mailboxes on Snelling Road, Franklin Road and Freedom Ridge. The state fire marshal was contacted.
Mid County, Northwest Fire and Southwest fire officials also responded to a barn fire Monday on Elliott Drive in Macks Creek.
The barn was considered a total loss along with everything in it. Officials are unsure if arson was the cause of the barn fire.
