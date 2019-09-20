Officials investigate threat of mass violence at Iberia school

15 hours 58 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:53:00 AM CDT September 19, 2019 in News
By: Naomi Klinge, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
IBERIA - Police are investigating a threat of mass violence made by a student in Iberia R-V School District.
A statement from the district said students reported to a building principal that another student had made comments about carrying out an act of mass violence at the school. Law enforcement was immediately contacted, and the Miller County Sheriff's Department intervened. 
The statement said law enforcement officials assured the school the student will not be on school grounds while the investigation continues.
Deputies plan to be on site Thursday.

