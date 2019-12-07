Officials investigating Schnucks robbery in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department are investigating after a robbery occurred Sunday afternoon at Schnucks grocery store, according to a news release.

Around 3:30 p.m. officers arrived to the store on Missouri Boulevard after a reported robbery.

After investigating, officers found out a male entered the story and went to the customer service area. Employees told officers the subject left with an unknown amount of money and ran away, according to the release.

The man was described wearing a black windbreaker style hooded jacket, light-colored denim jeans and tennis shoes, according to the release. No one has reported any injuries.

As police continue investigating, officials ask anyone with information on the case to call Jefferson City Police Department or Crimestoppers, 659-TIPS (659-8477).