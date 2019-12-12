Officials: Jersey attackers are suspects in earlier killing

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a news conference with other officials Wednesday that the two Jersey City attackers are prime suspects in the death of a man whose body had been found in a car trunk nearby over the weekend. Grewal said Wednesday that the Jersey City attackers are 47-year-old David N. Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham. Both were found dead at the scene of the attack at a kosher market Tuesday in Jersey City, along with three civilian victims. Authorities say Detective Joseph Seals was earlier killed near a cemetery about a mile away.

The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, says the man and woman who stormed a Jewish market in a deadly shooting clearly targeted the place. A day after the bloodshed, fears are growing that the shooting was an anti-Semitic attack. But New Jersey's attorney general, Gurbil Grewal, says the motive is still under investigation. Six people in all _ the two attackers, a police officer and three people in the store _ were killed on Tuesday.

Fears that a deadly shooting at a Jewish market in Jersey City, New Jersey, was an anti-Semitic attack are mounting, with authorities recounting how a man and woman deliberately pulled up to the place in a rental van with at least one rifle and got out firing. Six people in all were killed on Tuesday _ the attackers, a police officer and three people who were in the store. State and federal law enforcement officials warn they have not established the motive. But a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity tells The Associated Press that investigators are looking into possible connections between the attackers and the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, some of whose members have railed against whites and Jews.