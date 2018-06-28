Officials Looking for Cause of Fire at Ameren Meramec Power Plant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities in St. Louis County are trying to determine the cause of a small fire at the Ameren Meramec power plant.

The fire broke out Tuesday evening. No one was hurt and electrical service was not disrupted. The plant is in south St. Louis County.

Neighbors heard loud booms. An Ameren official says that was the sound of safety valves on steam lines lifting due to the fire, which was quickly extinguished.